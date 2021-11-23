IGNOU: Application deadline for fresh UG, PG admissions extended till Nov 30– check out the details here

Candidates should note that last date extension is not for certificate, diploma or postgraduate diploma of the university

IGNOU July Session Admission 2021: The application deadline or last date of fresh admission for the July 2021 session has been extended by the Indira Gandhi National Open University. The dates have been extended for admissions in online undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes. The extension is however not applicable to semester based courses. Candidates can now apply till November 30. Interested candidates can register themselves through online admission portal for ODL programmes–ignou admission.samarth.edu.in.

Certificate/diploma and PG diplomas programmes are already closed for admissions. The details of programmes that are available can be accessed by candidate at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in/index.php/site/programmes. Earlier, the deadline was extended by the university till November 22.

The deadline for the admissions have been extended multiple times this year. Candidates should note that last date extension is not for certificate, diploma or postgraduate diploma of the university. Admissions for these programmes have been closed already.

The fresh applicant will need to create a new registration with all the needed details such as–programme he/she wants to pursue. University offers varied programmes in various disciplines at master’s degrees, bachelor’s degrees, PG diploma and diploma, PG certificate and certificate programmes, and appreciation/awareness levels.

IGNOU July Session Admission 2021: Here’s how to register

1- Go to the official website — ignou.samarth.edu.in or ignou.ac.in

2- Fill up the basic details and course you opted for

3- Now login using enrollment number and other relevant details

4 – Fill up the application form and submit

5- Pay the application fee

Now you can take a print out and save it for future reference.