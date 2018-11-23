IGNOU announces BCom course with Finance and Accounting as majors

The most important feature of the newly launched programme is that the students will be able to study this major alongside B.com.

The Indira Gandhi National Open University has announced that they will begin accepting applications for Bachelors in Commerce (B.Com). The course this year will provide students the option to major in Finance and Cost Accounting. The January 2019 batch will be the first which will get the opportunity to study this new course. The new course has been developed with the help of the Indian Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) and Institute of Cost and Works.

The most important feature of the newly launched programme is that the students will be able to study this major alongside B.com. The course will also give students the chance to prepare for the intermediate course for ICAI. The dual programme course will have 104 credit points where 24 credit points will be from IGNOU whereas 80 credit points will be given by the ICAI.

After passing the ICAI course, 80 credits which are part of the course will be transferred to their B.com with major in financial and cost accounting course. This will allow the student to get a dual degree.

The primary objective of this course is to make sure that the students are able to develop skills which are required in the field of finance and accounting. Students who are keen to join this course can log on to www.onlineadmission.ignou.ac.in and submit their applications. The last date for applying for the course is January 15, 2019.

Eligibility criteria

Candidates who have cleared their Class 12 examinations can apply for the course. They will also be required to register with the ICAI foundation course. Applicants who have already cleared the ICAI’S intermediate course are will be eligible for admission directly.