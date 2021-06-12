IGNOU admissions: Online registrations for July 2021 session begin online, check last date, how to apply

Candidates must fill in online their application form within the scheduled deadline.

Delhi-based Indira Gandhi National Open University IGNOU has invited online applications for admissions into various programmes offered at the University. The university has called for online registrations for admissions in the session beginning from July 2021. All interested candidates must note that the process for admissions has commenced and should complete their online registration process in time. The link for online application forms has been opened by the university and will remain active for a period of over a month before getting closed on July 15. No more online registrations will be accepted by the University after the passage of the last date that is July 15. Students who want to take admissions into various Open and Distance mode educational programmes at the university can complete their registration at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

How to fill online registration form?

Applicants willing to take admissions will need to visit the website ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in and fill their online application form. All fresh candidate seeking admissions in the University will need to complete new registration and submit essential details related to his/her personal life, educational achievements among others. Applicants will also have to specify the course of their choice. It is pertinent to note that candidates must possess various eligibility criteria to apply for the courses of their choice.

Courses at IGNOU

The open university comes to the aid of several working professionals as well as poor students who cannot afford to attend college everyday and offers distant and open courses across the range of subjects. In total, the university offers more than 200 educational programmes to the students ranging from Undergraduate, Post-Graduate, Diplomas, Certificates among others. In addition, the university also offers a host of appreciation and awareness level programmes.

Candidates must fill in online their application form within the scheduled deadline. After filling the admission form, candidates must also download and save their application form for further reference and successive admission stages.