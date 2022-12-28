IGNOU Admissions 2023: Application process for January session begins

IGNOU Admissions 2023: New applications are invited from eligible candidates for the January 2023 session of IGNOU. The last date for submission of applications is January 31. To apply, visit the university’s official website. Admissions are open for master’s, bachelor’s, diploma and various other programmes.

To apply, students must first visit the university’s official website. They can then enter their details such as their name, email address, and mobile number to register. After that, they can fill in the application form and pay the fees.

After receiving confirmation of their admission, students can then apply for government scholarships through the scholarships.gov.in website.

Students belonging to SC, ST, and other backward class candidates are exempted from the fee. However, if more than one application is submitted, all of them will be rejected.

Before students can apply to IGNOU, they must first check if they are eligible to enrol in the university’s various programs as it varies from one course to another. The registration process for the university’s admission is conducted in two cycles- January and July cycle.

The registration process for IGNOU happens in two cycles every year, starting in December and ending in May. January registration for IGNOU starts in December every year, while the process for the July cycle begins in May.