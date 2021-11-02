IGNOU Admissions 2022: University extends last date for UG, PG admissions, re-registration deadline — check details

The IGNOU January 2022 re-registration cycle has also commenced from today onwards -- November 2, 2021

IGNOU admissions 2022: The last date for fresh admissions for PG and UG programmes (except certificate and semester-based programmes) have been extended by the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) for the July 2021 academic session. The application deadline has been extended till November 12 for the students.

The university had earlier extended the deadline till October 31, 2021, and it has been extended multiple times this time of the year.

Candidates applying for the first time have to create a new registration and submit all the necessary documents and choose the programme he/she wants to pursue. The university offers its students various degrees at master’s degrees, bachelor’s degrees, PG diploma and diploma, PG certificate and certificate programmes, and appreciation/awareness levels among others.

The IGNOU January 2022 re-registration cycle has also commenced from today onwards — November 2, 2021. The last date of re-registration for the IGNOU January 2022 session would be November 30. Students who are interested can log in through the samarth portal — ignou.samarth.edu.in and re-register. From the current academic session of 2021-22, the Indira Gandhi National Open University has come up with many interesting courses for students as well as for working professionals.