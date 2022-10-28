IGNOU Admissions 2022: Registration for UG, PG courses to end soon

The admission to India’s largest open university – IGNOU is underway. Last date for submission of application for the July 2022 admission cycle will end on October 31, 2022. The date has been extended only for the admission to undergraduate and graduate courses. The willing applicants need to apply on the official website at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

Know how to apply:-

1) The candidates need to visit the official website at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

2) On the homepage, the candidate needs to click on the new registration link.

3) Complete your registration.

4) After completion of the registration process, one can login using their username and password.

5) A new page will appear where one needs to fill the IGNOU July session 2022 application form with all relevant details.

6) Upload the documents as asked for.

7) After submission of the application form, one needs to pay the application fee and submit the form.

8) The candidate must take a print out for future reference.

An application fee of Rs 250 is required to submit an application form for admission to IGNOU in 2022.

Also Read| UGC NET 2022: Result not releasing this week; further details here

While applying for admission to India’s largest open varsity, the students have many questions regarding the admission process, courses, value of IGNOU degree etc.

Value of IGNOU degree:-

The earning of a degree from IGNOU is valid and acceptable everywhere. It has NAAC A++ accreditation. The degree is equivalent to the degrees offered by the regular varsities. Even if one wants to apply for an entrance exam, a degree from IGNOU is valid for it too.

Courses in IGNOU:-

Several courses are being taught in IGNOU. Some of them are- BA (Honours), BCOMG, BSCG, BCA, BLIS, MA, MCom, MCA, MBA, PGDRD, DECE, etc. Apart from these, there are diploma and certificate courses like DUL, CTE, CAL, CJL, CPEL, etc.

Advantage of IGNOU degree:-

In IGNOU, as it’s an open varsity, students can do their job at the same time while doing their courses. It provides classes on holidays and weekends too. One would not require to appear in the class like regular varsities. It is also the perfect place for those who want to pursue study after a long time, as it has no age bar.