IGNOU Admissions 2020 Online Re-registration: University says these students have to re-register – check details

IGNOU Admissions 2020: The online re-registration process for the January session of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has commenced on December 1. The candidates looking to apply to IGNOU must log on to the official website – ignou.samarth.edu.in – to access more details on the IGNOU admission process.

The Indira Gandhi National Open University has mentioned in the notice that the old link for re-registration – onlinerr.ignou.ac.in – has also been mapped to ignou.samarth.edu.in for the convenience of learners.

However, the University has advised that candidates read the instructions available on the portal carefully before submitting their forms online.

IGNOU Admissions 2020 – Who does the ‘re-registration’ process apply to?

As per IGNOU, only those students need to re-register who have enrolled in IGNOU’s two-three year duration undergraduate or postgraduate or semester-based programmes. Whether they have appeared in the term-end exam of the previous semester or not, the notice states that students can still register for the next semester or next year of the programme.

IGNOU Admission 2020 – How to apply:

1) Students need to log on to IGNOU’s official website – ignou.ac.in.

2) They then need to click on the admission link.

3) Candidates then have to register using their credentials.

4) After that they have to fill their online form and make the payment online.

Upon submission of the admission/re-registration form online, IGNOU students can then track their application’s progress. Upon confirmation, the students shall receive a message on their registered mobile number and on their email address.

The Indian Express reports that IGNOU will soon begin re-registration for MP, MPB and MCA programmes as well. For other details regarding the admission process, candidates are advised to log on to ignou.ac.in.