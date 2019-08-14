IGNOU admissions 2019 Last date: apply online for July session

Previously too, the last date to apply for admission in IGNOU for this year’s July sessions had been given an extension to August 14.

Extending the last date of submission of both online and offline admission forms for all programmes for July 2019 academic session, Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has given another chance to students who supposedly missed the date.

Finally, the last date for submitting the forms for all university programmes for July 2019 has been given an extension up till August 27th, 2019. Previously too, the last date to apply for admission in IGNOU for this year’s July sessions had been given an extension to August 14.

IGNOU admissions 2019: How to apply

Candidates who are interested can get the Prospectus and handbook by visiting the official website. Those who want to submit the IGNOU admission form online can go to – https://onlineadmission.ignou.ac.in/admission/

Those applying for fresh admissions can make a user ID and fill the online form for instant form submission and online payment via net banking, debit card or credit card.

The IGNOU programmes which had their last date for submission of forms extended include Master Degree Programmes, Bachelor Degree Programmes, PG Diploma And Diploma Programmes, Certificate Programmes and Appreciation/Awareness Level Programmes.

Meanwhile, IGNOU has also announced the June Term-end examination results 2019 and students who sat for the exam can check it online at the official website – ignou.ac.in.

The exams were held from June 1 to June 29 in which over 7,50,000 students appeared in over 900 exam centres. It is interesting to note that there were 123 centres in jail for jail inmates and 16 centres abroad.

How to check IGNOU Term End June Result 2019

Step 1: Head to the official website of IGNOU – ignou.ac.in.

Step 2: Select Result’ section link on the home page.

Step 3: After a new page opens, select will different results by IGNOU, choose the term-end link and visit JUNE 2019 Exam Result

Step 4: As the result page appears, type the 9 digit numeric enrolment number and submit

Step 5: After IGNOU Term End June Result 2019 appears, download the result and then take a printout