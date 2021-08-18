Indira Gandhi National Open University Admission 2021: IGNOU extends application, re-registration deadline; Check details

The varsity offers over 200 certificates, undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma courses across several disciplines

Indira Gandhi National Open University Admission 2021 Extended: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the deadline for fresh admissions for the varsity’s July session. Students will now be able to apply or re-register for the varsity’s July session till August 31.

IGNOU Online Programmes 2021: Candidates will also be able to apply for IGNOU’s ODL programmes through its Samarth admission portal. Students who want to register for the varsity’s online programmes will be able to register through the online portal or the Samarth portal.

How to apply for IGNOU Admission 2021: Fresh applicants will need to register anew by submitting the relevant details and choosing the programme of their liking. The university authorities have advised the applicants to carefully read the instructions mentioned before submitting the application form.

The university had also extended the deadline for re-registration for the July session till August 16. Re-registration allows students to register for the next year/semester of a programme. This is, however, only applicable to students who are on the rolls of the varsity in undergraduate or postgraduate or semester-based programmes for a two- or three-year period.

IGNOU has also extended the deadline to submit project reports, assignments, dissertation, field work journal, and internship for June 2021 term-end examinations. Students will be able to submit forms for the TEE exam online till August 31.

Steps to register for IGNOU Admission 2021: Students keen on signing up for IGNOU courses will have to visit the varsity’s admission portal, then go to the ‘Register Online’ section and select ‘Fresh Admission’. On the page, a ‘New Registration’ button will pop up, which will redirect to the registration page. Students will have to fill up the application form, select the course of their choice, and upload relevant documents. Once that is done, the fee needs to be paid and form submitted. After that, the completed form can be downloaded and printed.

