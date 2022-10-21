IGNOU 2022 July session ends – check details at ignou.ac.in

The registration process for Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) 2022 July session ended on October 20, 2022. The university had invited application processes for Open and Distance Learning (ODL), online, and distance learning programmes. Candidates were asked to apply online at the official website ignou.ac.in.

The university had earlier started the registration process on May 30, 2022. Now that the registration process has ended, the university will come out with the admission status. While it had previously extended the dates for, online and ODL, the same was not done for certificate and semester-based courses.

Earlier, the deadline for registration was extended till October 10, 2022. The university recently declared the result for Term End Exam (TEE) for December 2022. Students were asked to check the official website.

Notably, the exam will start on December 2, 2022, and will go on till January 5, 2023. The university had also announced that the dates are tentative and could be changed if needed. This year, the exam will be conducted in two sessions. While the exam in the first session will be from 10 am to 1 pm, the second session will start from 2 pm to 5 pm.

IGNOU informed the portal related to the exam will be uploaded. It has also recently been announced that the last date for applications for TEE December 2022 is October 31, 2022. Students were also asked to pay the application fee of Rs 200 while the late fee is Rs 1,100.

“With the approval of the Competent Authority, the last date for submission of assignments (both in hard copy and soft copy) for Term-end-Examination, December 2022 has been further extended up to 31st October 2022,” the IGNOU notification said.

The university had also said that it will try to adjust the city preferences of candidates. IGNOU also said it had a right to shift students from one exam centre to another due to Covid protocol and other reasons.