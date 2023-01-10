IFMR GSB launches BBA integrated MBA programme

IFMR Graduate School of Business (GSB) at Krea University has launched a five-year BBA Integrated MBA Programme for the academic year 2023, as per an official release. According to it, the new programme aims to help prepare students of business and entrepreneurship. “It is designed to build the knowledge, skills, values, and attitudes required for leadership roles,” the statement said.

Furthermore, the fully residential course is hosted from Sri City in Andhra Pradesh, 70 km from Chennai. The ambitious degree programme is meant for students completing 12th standard, who aspire to join family business or become entrepreneurs, business journalists, or professional managers.

“We have curated the programme in line with the Government of India’s New Education Policy (NEP). The programme is designed as the first three years (BBA) to explore the context of the business enterprise so that students are well prepared to learn the content of business functions in two years of the MBA,” Lakshmi Kumar, dean, IFMR GSB Krea University, said.

According to the statement, the programme’s first batch beginning in 2023, is limited to a maximum of 60 students. Students will be selected through scores on the Krea Aptitude Test, and personal interviews conducted online.