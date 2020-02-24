IFIM B-school starts Indo-Europa BBA

Representational picture

IFIM Business School, Vijaybhoomi University, one of India’s top-six AACSB-accredited B-schools, has tied up with ESCP Europe, the world’s oldest B-school, to launch a dual-degree BBA programme. “It will help students pursuing BBA at IFIM Business School by having the option of completing one year in India at our campus, and pursuing the remaining two years at ESCP to obtain a Bachelor in Management from ESCP and BBA from IFIM Business School,” said Sanjay Padode, president, Vijaybhoomi University.

What makes the ESCP BBA unique is that it is a three-country programme where students will need to complete their second year at one of the ESCP campuses (Paris, Frankfurt, London) after their one year in India and the third year in one of these campuses other than the campus selected by them in the second year. “Students will pay the standard fee of Rs 3.2 lakh per year for the first year at IFIM Business School at Karjat Campus, near Mumbai, and will be paying the ESCP fees for the remaining two years,” added Padode.

The new programme was announced last week at the International Conclave on Learning Ecosystems in Bengaluru, held to celebrate IFIM’s 25-year journey, and inaugurated by Eric Cornuel, CEO & director general of European Foundation for Management Development, and Debashis Chatterji, director, IIM Kozhikode.

Atish Chattopadhyay, director, IFIM Business School, added that a large number of Indian students go to Europe or the US for college education, but this programme gives such students an opportunity to combine western efficiency with Indian ethos. “We wanted to start our international collaboration with ESCP Europe. Such steps help increase the value of education. Students will get global exposure, but at a cost that is affordable to Indian parents,” he said.