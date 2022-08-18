IESA to launch ‘Semiconductor Nation- Campus Connect’ initiative

Strengthening the career route for ECE and CE students in the Semiconductor and Electronics Industry, India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA) plans to launch ‘Semiconductor Nation – Campus Connect Initiative’.

“In 2021, the Indian Semiconductor market was at $27 billion. It is forecasted to reach $64 billion by 2026. Naturally, the sector is ripe with abundant opportunities for different stakeholders, including budding ECE and CE graduates. However, we must admit that compared to the IT sector, Semiconductor and Electronics Industry is relatively lower on the radar of modern-age students. This is why IESA plans to create awareness and share knowledge among the students. The Indian Semiconductor and Electronics Industry has the potential to lead the global market, and to do so, industry leaders will need to inspire, motivate, support and nurture talent of the country to be part of the journey and be industry-ready skills for existing and new emerging opportunities as nation moves from being a chip-taker to chip-maker,” Pradip Thaker, Executive Council, IESA, said.

The initiative will be conducted in three phases: Create Awareness, Share Knowledge and Connect Industry. The platform built as part of this initiative will be accessible to all students and faculty across the nation in first of its kind massive industry outreach to campuses that teach ECE, CE, CS, Electronics disciplines as under graduate (UG) and post graduate (PG) major.

In the first phase, the association plans to set up a separate LinkedIn page to give periodic information updates regarding the latest developments in the Semiconductor and Electronics Industry. Apart from this, a web page will be created as a self-learning platform. It will provide collated information on industry-readiness skill development content such as tech-talk, videos, PPTs and course material vetted by highly acclaimed universities and professionals.

In addition, the association will be leveraging government-sponsored TV advertisements to reach out to maximum students as well as their parents as a societal influencing factor to educate emergence of great opportunities over a next decade as India fulfils its destiny for being an end-to-end chip-maker, from research and development to manufacturing in ESDM sector.

Under the second, Share Knowledge phase, the association will conduct an industry speaker series either live or in recorded format. Other than that, IESA-certified interns will have an opportunity to gain experience in CSR-driven sponsored programs. There will also be a skill development sponsorship of free CAD tools to universities. The last phase will include industry sponsored fellowships to eligible students.

This initiative is intended to create a tight cross-connect between more than 300 industry entities and over 2000 colleges. The end goal of this initiative is to measurably increase the uptake of ECE and CE students for Semiconductor and Electronics Industry careers over four years.

Also read: Imarticus Learning partners with IIT Roorkee to launch Advanced Certification in Digital Marketing and MarTech

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn