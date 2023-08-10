scorecardresearch
IELTS 6 bands in individual sections no longer needed to study in Canada

The decision to eliminate the individual score of six bands was taken to emphasise the importance of the comprehensive abilities of the test-takers.

Written by FE Education
The individual score of six bands in each section of IELTS is no longer required.
Students aspiring to study in Canada no longer require six brands in International English Language Testing System (IELTS) to be eligible to apply in foreign universities abroad. The change will be effective starting today, August 10, 2023.

As per officials, IELTS test-takers applying through the Student Direct Stream (SDS) programme now need an overall band score of six to qualify. The individual score of six bands in each section is no longer required.

The decision to eliminate the individual score of six bands was taken to emphasise the importance of the comprehensive abilities of the test-takers. This change aims to provide better opportunities for international students to pursue education in Canada.

“This update represents a positive shift towards recognising the comprehensive abilities of test-takers rather than focusing solely on individual band scores. We believe this change will provide greater opportunities for talented students worldwide to pursue their educational goals in Canada and also reflects authorities’ confidence in IELTS,” Piyush Kumar, regional director- South Asia and Mauritius, said.

First published on: 10-08-2023 at 18:30 IST

