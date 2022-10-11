IEC survey shows 86% teachers believe ed-techs have expanded job opportunities

A total of 86% Indian teachers believe that the emergence of Edtechs have expanded job opportunities for them; whereas 82% believe that technology has enhanced their teaching capabilities, revealed a survey report conducted by India Ed-tech Consortium (IEC). Furthermore, the report showed that 62% of teachers feel that their work-life balance has improved in the post-pandemic era, a trend observed in both metros and non-metros.

In addition, 74% of teachers expressed that Edtech companies are helping them enjoy more flexibility in terms of work hours. However, 10% also cited that their work-life harmony has been disturbed amid times when the industry is evolving at a neck break pace.

The National Teachers Survey was conducted amongst 700 teachers who work with IEC member companies across metros and non-metros to evaluate the level of job satisfaction they have experienced amid such dynamic times. Some of IEC’s member companies include leading Edtech startups – upGrad, BYJU’s, Careers360, Classplus, Doubtnut, Great Learning, Harappa, Times Edutech & Events Limited, Scaler, Simplilearn, Toppr, Unacademy, UNext Learning, Vedantu and WhiteHat Jr, among others.

According to an official statement, in self-reported data, IEC member companies have also highlighted that a spend of about Rs 3500 crores was made during FY22 to enhance the overall learning ecosystem comprising teachers, content, pedagogy and faculty.

