IDP opens 23 offices in a single day

IDP, the international education services provider, has opened 23 new offices simultaneously across India. These are in Gandhinagar, Anand, Raipur, Shimla, Kurukshetra, Jammu, Trichy, Thrissur, Patna, Guwahati, Calicut, Agra, Jodhpur, Kanpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Meerut, Hubli, Warangal, Tirupati, Kakinada, Goa and Nashik. With this, IDP now has 67 offices across 60 cities. IDP also has 24 virtual offices through which students from any part of the country can connect with IDP experts.

Piyush Kumar, regional director (South Asia and Mauritius), IDP Education, told FE that no other player in the segment has even half this reach. “In December, we had launched our services in Bhubaneswar, Rajkot, Bhopal and Dehradun, and now with these 23 new offices we have countrywide reach,” Kumar said. “Even in smaller towns, because there is an increasing demand for global education in smaller towns as well.”

Even though it’s a digital age, Kumar said there is a need to expand physically as well. “Studying abroad is one of the most important decisions a student takes, and that’s why there is a lot of research involved. Both students and their parents want to be very clear about taking the right decision, and that’s why most want to meet us face to face,” he said. “Now students have the option—if they want to meet us physically we have a physical office, and if they want to meet us digitally we will serve them in a similar way.”

The ongoing Omicron third wave, Kumar added, is not expected to negatively impact students’ global education plans. “Higher education cannot stop, and with a dearth of quality institutes to serve millions of students within India, many of them will look at foreign destinations,” he said.

Studying abroad, in today’s age, doesn’t lead to massive brain drain, Kumar said. “There are so many job opportunities within India that we have seen a lot of students, after studying abroad, eventually return to India and contribute to the country’s growth.”

In the past 50 years, IDP has placed half a million students in their preferred institutions. “We are a sought-after organisation, recommended by nine out of 10 students,” Kumar said.