ICT Mumbai launches its own Tinkerers’ Lab

Taking a step towards enabling students to go beyond working on metal, fabrications, clay, and plaster of Paris and providing students with more avenues to develop hands-on skills in a chemical lab environment, the Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT) has embarked on setting up its own Tinkerers’ Lab. The lab, which was inaugurated on Tuesday, has been established with funding from Alkyl Amines Chemicals Limited, manufacturer of aliphatic amines in India.

According to an official release, this lab has been set up as a part of the company’s CSR initiative, with the support of Maker Bhavan Foundation (MBF), California, USA. The lab will facilitate hands-on learning for chemical engineering students, equipping them with a physical environment that is conducive to technological innovation.

The Tinkerers’ Lab was inaugurated by M.M. Sharma, Padma Vibhushan awardee and emeritus professor of eminence, Institute of Chemical Technology along with J.B. Joshi, Padma Bhushan and the guest of honour. The inauguration was attended by dignitaries such as Yogesh M. Kothari, Chairman and Managing Director of Alkyl Amines Chemicals Limited, A.B. Pandit, vice chancellor of the Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai, and Hemant Kanakia, founder, MBF.

“With the setting up of the Tinkerers’ Lab at ICT, I wish to see an environment that fosters creativity, collaboration, experimentation, and skill development as a result of which an ecosystem of innovation should be created, which drives our economy and social progress. The country that does not innovate stagnates,” M.M. Sharma said.

Tinkerers’ Lab could be instrumental to Industry 4.0. In this context, Yogesh M. Kothari said, “At the rate at which we are experiencing rapid change in technology, industries, societal patterns, and processes in the 21st century due to increasing interconnectivity and smart automation, Tinkerers’ Labs are essential for industries in India, as they provide access to tools and resources that can help drive innovation, workforce development, rapid prototyping, collaboration, and incubation of startups. By leveraging the power of Tinkerers’ Lab, industries in India can stay competitive in a rapidly changing global economy.”

