Movate collaborates with ICT Academy, TASK for skill-based programmes

Movate (formerly CSS Corp), a digital technology and customer experience (CX) services provider, has partnered with ‘ICT Academy’ and ‘Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK)’ to create an effective and proactive talent pool. According to an official statement, the two MoUs aim to create skill-based opportunities for students in tech-universities and educational institutes across the country. Under the partnership, Movate plans to train and hire 5000 freshers in the next 3 years.

Further, the skilling programmes aims to leverage curriculum focused on new-age technologies and will include workshops, conclaves, webinars, and guest lectures for creating a skilled future workforce, the statement added.

“Industry 4.0 is transforming the workforce, and we are likely to witness a gap between talent demand and supply across industries, especially for tech and digital talent. It’s therefore crucial to prepare students and faculty members to meet the current and future needs of the IT/ITeS industry,” Anish Philip, chief people officer, Movate, said.

Furthermore, the firm plans to expand its operations in Hyderabad and Chennai, leveraging the ‘Hire and Train’ model to recruit around 1,000 freshers per location in the next one year.

