ICSI result December 2018: DECLARED! CS Professional, Executive results now available at icsi.edu; check now

By: | Published: February 25, 2019 4:16 PM

ICSI result December 2018: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has declared the company secretary results for CS professional programme and CS executive programme.

ICSI result December 2018: The Company Secretary (CS) results have been declared by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) at icsi.edu. Candidates who appeared for the exam can visit the official website of ICSI now to check their results. It is to be noted that the institute has declared the company secretary results for CS professional programme and CS executive programme. These exams were conducted in the month of December across various centres.

Candidates need to note that they will not receive the hard copy of the exam results through the mail. Therefore, they will have to visit the official website of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India to download their e-result-cum-marks-statement for future reference. In addition to this, candidates who will successfully their professional programme will get their results in a hard copy.

ICSI result December 2018: Steps to check CS Professional, Executive results at icsi.edu-

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu
Step 2: On the homepage click on the link that says ‘CS Professional, Executive December results 2018’
Step 3: Enter the required data
Step 4: Press submit
Step 5: Check your result and then download the same for future

ICSI result December 2018: More about the results-

The CS executive programme (new syllabus) has been topped by Bapu Venkatesam Muruvada, Rank 2 has been secured by Priyanka Chawri and the 3rd rank has been bagged by Disha Lohana.

