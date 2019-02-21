ICSI result December 2018: DECLARED! CS Foundation scores now available at icsi.examresults.net, girls secure top spots

ICSI result December 2018 DECLARED!

ICSI result December 2018: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) on Thursday announced the results of the Foundation Programme Examination 2018 at icsi.examresults.net. Candidates who had appeared for the CS Foundation Exam can visit the official website of ICSI now check their results now. The examination was conducted in the month of December 2018. Candidates can check their results along with the subject-wise break-up of marks of each individual on the official website of the institute.

According to media reports, the top 3 positions have been secured by girl candidates. While the first and second ranks have been bagged by Kalyani Ashwin Pundlik and Yukti Jain respectively, whereas the third position has been shared by Janvi and Muskan Sahu. A total of 352 candidates share the top 25 ranks.

ICSI result December 2018: How to check results-

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu

Step 2: Click on the result link to check ‘ICSI results’ and ‘ICSI e-marksheet’

Step 3: On the results page, enter your roll number

Step 4: Click on Submit

Step 5: Now check your result and download your e-marksheet

Before the exam in December, the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) had in June 2018 has conducted the first phase of CS Foundation exam. The first rank then was bagged by Mahima Sancheti, while the second spot was shared by Gaurang Mishra and Sneha Jain. The third rank was secured by Dhanya Jaysukhbhai Vasoya.