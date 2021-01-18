ICSI CSEET results from January 2021 exams out: Here’s how to check subject-wise marks

ICSI CSEET January 2021 results out on official website.

ICSI CSEET results 2021: Institute of Company Secretaries of India has declared the results for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test held for students seeking admissions to Company Secretary courses. Candidates who appeared for the ICSI CSEET exam can check overall results, subject-wise marks and download mark sheet on the official website, icsi.edu.

The ICSI CSEET 2021 exam was held in a computer-based test mode on January 9 and 10. All students planning to take up the CS Executive programme have to qualify for the CS Executive Entrance Test. Candidates need to secure at least 40 per cent marks in each paper and 50 per cent marks in the aggregate of all papers to qualify for the entrance test.

All candidates have to download e-result-cum-marks statement from the website, no physical copy of the marks statement will be sent to the candidates, the exam conducting body said.

To check results, candidates have to fill the respective fields of registration number or unique ID and date of birth to login and access ICSI CSEET marksheet. They are advised to take a print out for future reference.

In the CSEET November exam, 78.98 per cent candidates qualified successfully. The ICSI foundation result, e-mark sheet, provisional list have also been declared today. ICSI had replaced the CS Foundation exam with the CS Executive Entrance Test last year but allowed an exemption for existing Foundation programme students who were allowed to appear in the exam till the expiry of the validity of their registration.

This year Balaji B G topped the exam followed by two-second rank holders – Priya Jian and Aparna Mukesh Agarwal. Nikita Jian and Chiraag Agarwal have also scored the same marks and jointly hold the third rank. All the qualifies candidates can register for CS Executive Programme.