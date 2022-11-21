ICSI CSEET Results 2022 out at icsi.edu, Direct link here

ICSI CSEET results 2022 download: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has finally released the results for CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) on its website. The candidates who appeared for the exam can download their results using their credentials at the official website– icsi.edu. The direct link to the results are given below.

The board had conducted the exam on November 12 and 14. Earlier, the exam was to be conducted on November 12 only but because of technical difficulties, the board had to take the exam on November 14 as well. The exam was conducted through Remote Proctored Mode instead of being conducted from the exam centres. Through this mode, the candidates were allowed to use their own laptops/computers.

ICSI CSEET results 2022: When will the results be out?

The list of the selected candidates have finally have been uploaded at the official website at 4 PM today, 21 November. The result contains the individual candidate’s subject wise break up marks. No physical copy of the results will be issued to any candidates. The candidates can follow the easy steps given below and download ICSI CSEET Results for future reference.

ICSI CSEET results 2022: How to download?

Go to the official website of ICSI – icsi.edu

Click on the notification link that reads ‘ICSI CSEET results 2022’ flashing on the homepage

Now, enter your credentials and click on the login button

The ICSI CSEET results 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Download ICSI CSEET results 2022 and save it for future reference

Direct link to download ICSI CSEET results 2022

It should be noted that those who did not appear in the exam conducted on November 12 and 14 will not be considered absent. The viva voce mode for CSEET was removed due to Remote Proctored mode.