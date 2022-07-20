ICSI CS Foundation Result 2022 and CSEET Result 2022 to declare today at icsi.edu- check details here

ICSI CS Foundation Result 2022: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is all set to announce the results of ICSI CS Foundation Result 2022 and CSEET Result 2022 today.

As per the official notification, ICSI CSEET Result 2022 and CS Foundation Result 2022 is scheduled to be declared today, July 20, 2022. Students who are eagerly waiting for the results are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates on results.

ICSI CSEET Result 2022 and CS Foundation Result 2022: What is the result declaration time?

As per the notice, CS Foundation Course Result 2022 and CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) will be declared at 4 PM in the evening. Students will be able to check results with individual Candidate’s subject-wise break-up will be made available on the Institute’s website: www.icsi.edu, once released. Students are advised to keep their credentials such as exam roll number and other details to check their results.

The exam for Company Secretary Foundation Programme Examination, June – 2022 Session was held on 15th & 16th June 2022 and CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) was on 9th & 11th July 2022.

Students should note that e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Company Secretary Foundation Programme Examination, June – 2022 Session and CS Executive Entrance Test, July, 2022 Session will be uploaded on the website of the Institute: www.icsi.edu immediately after the declaration of result. No physical copy of result cum marksheet shall be issued to the Candidates.

How to download ICSI CSEET Result 2022 and CS Foundation Result 2022?

Students will be able to download ICSI CSEET Result 2022 and CS Foundation Result 2022 online. To download results, students are advised to follow the easy steps given below.

1. Candidates are required to first log in on the official web portal. i.e. icsi.edu.

2. Click on the notification link that reads ‘CSEET 2022 Results and CS Foundation Result 2022 flashing on the homepage.

3. It will redirect you to the new page, where a login will be displayed.

4. Enter your Exam Roll Number and Date of Birth along with verifying the security captcha code.

5. ICSI CS Foundation Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

6. Students can download ICSI CS Foundation Result 2022 and take a printout of the result for future reference.