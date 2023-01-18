ICSI CSEET January 2023 result to be released at THIS time – Check details

ICSI CSEET January 2023 Result: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is all set to announce the results for the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) January 2023 session today, 18 January. The candidates who are eagerly waiting for the results will be able to check the scorecard through the official website of ICSI- icsi.edu.

The CSEET January Session exam 2023 was conducted on January 7 and 9. The results for the same are expected today at 4 PM. The candidates have been advised to follow the instructions given below. The direct link to the results will be provided in this article once released.

How and Where to download ICSI CSEET January 2023 result?

Visit the official website of ICSI – icsi.edu

Click on the notification link that reads ‘ICSI CSEET January 2023 Result’

Now, enter your credentials and click on the submit button

The result and scorecard will be displayed on the screen

Download ICSI CSEET January 2023 Result and save it for future reference

Direct link to download ICSI CSEET January 2023 Result

The candidates have been advised to keep a close eye on the official website. Once the result is released, the candidates are required to take a print out of the result for future reference. The result along with the individual subject wise break up of the marks will be available on the official website of ICSI – icsi.edu as per the notice.

About 68.1 percent of students had qualified last year in the CSEET July 2022 exams held on July 9 in an online mode through remote proctoring.

What’s next?

According to the official statement, the board will release the formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of CSEET January 2023 immediately after the release of the results. No physical copy of the marksheet will be provided as per the notice. The candidates have been advised to take the printout of the marks and results for future reference.

About the exam:

ICSI conducts the CSEET exam twice a year – July and December. But the admission to the course remains open throughout the year. This exam is mandatory for the candidates seeking g registration to Executive Programme of Company secretary course except categories exempted to appear in CSEET.