ICSI CSEET Result 2021releasing shortly, here’s how to check subject-wise marks

ICSAI CSEET results 2021 today (Representational Image)

ICSI CSEET Result 2021: Institute of Company Secretaries, ICSI will release the results of CS executive Entrance Test today. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results post 3 PM by logging into the official site of the Company Secretaries i.e ICSI.edu. Results of both the days exams held on July 10 and July 12 will be released today.

CS Executive Entrance Test, an entry-level exam is conducted for students willing to pursue Company secretaryship. CSEET 2021 has replaced the CS Foundation program. Candidates who have at least completed Class 12 are eligible for CSEET. However, candidates who have passed the CS Foundation Programme, ICMAI Final course, ICAI Final course are exempted from CSEET.

CSEET Results 2021: How to check scores

Log in to the official site of ICSI i.e icsi.edu

Click on CSEET Results 2021 available on home page.

Enter login details required

Enter submit and the results appear on the window

Download and keep a hard copy for future reference.

ICSI CS Qualifying Marks

The final score will be computed by adding the marks secured by candidates in both the Tests (Computer Based Test and Viva-Voice) out of a total of 200 marks. Candidates shall be declared ‘PASS’ in CSEET on securing 40% marks in each paper and 50% marks in the aggregate.

The Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of CS Executive Entrance Test with individual candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be uploaded on the website of the Institute immediately after the declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use, and records. Also, no physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement shall be issued to the candidates.