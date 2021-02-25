  • MORE MARKET STATS

ICSI CS Result 2020 announced: Scorecard, marksheet out on official website icsi.edu — check details

By: |
February 25, 2021 3:51 PM

ICSI CS Result 2020 announced: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India will be dispatching the hard copies of the ICSI 2020 Result and score card/marksheet to the candidates by March 2.

ICSI CS Result 2020 result announcedICSI CS Result 2020 announced: Those seeking marks verification will be allowed to do so within 30 days from declaration of the ICSI Company Secretaries exam result.(Representational image)

ICSI CS Result 2020 announced: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) announced the ICSI CS Result 2021 on Thursday – February 25. The results have been declared for ICSI Company Secretary final exam for professional programme and executive programme (both old and new syllabus). Aspiring company secretaries can check the ICSI result on the official website – icsi.edu.

The results were declared for the ICSI exams conducted by the institute in December 2020. After the ICSI result declaration, results and marksheets of the ICSI’s professional courses have been released by the institute for both the new and the old syllabus, reports said.

ICSI CS Professional, Executive Result 2020 – How to download:

1. Candidates must first log on to ICSI’s official website – icsi.edu.
2. They then have to click onto the “Click here to view Result and Download E-Mark Sheet” link.
3. Candidates must then login using their credentials.
4. Their ICSI Result 2020 will appear on the screen.
5. They are advised to download and take a print out of the same.

ICSI CS Professional, Executive Qualifying Marks 2020:

Candidates are required to score at least 40% marks in each of the paper 1, 2, 3 and 4. They also have to score 50% aggregate marks in these papers to clear the executive programme with pass marks.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India will be dispatching the hard copies of the ICSI 2020 Result and score card/marksheet to the candidates by March 2. The candidates who have qualified will also be receiving the result on their registered mail addresses.

Those seeking marks verification will be allowed to do so within 30 days from declaration of the ICSI Company Secretaries exam result.

