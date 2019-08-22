ICSI CS Professional Executive result 2019: Results to be released this week; check date, time

ICSI is the single recognised body in the country to regulate and develop the profession of company secretaries in India.

ICSI CS Professional Executive result 2019: The ICSI (Institute of Company Secretaries of India) is set to announce the results of the CS Professional (old and new syllabus) and executive (old and new syllabus) examination (June 2019) on August 25, 2019. The candidates who appeared for the exam must check the result by visiting the official website at icsi.edu.

ICSI result: Stage of exam

(1) Professional Programme (Old and New Syllabus): 11 am

(2) Executive Programme (Old and New Syllabus): 2 pm

ICSI CS Professional Executive result 2019: Know how to check

(1) Those who appeared for the exam can visit the official website of ICSI – icsi.edu.

(2) After visiting the website, please click on the link- ICSI CS professional, executive results 2019.

(3) After clicking the link, a candidate needs to fill all the relevant details and information such as Roll Number mentioned on admit card.

(4) After entering the required details, the candidate needs to click on the submit button.

(5) After clicking the submit button, a new page will be displayed on the screen.

(6) The result can be downloaded and saved for future use. One can also take a hard copy print of the same.

According to an official notification, ICSI said, “Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Executive Programme (Old and New Syllabus) examination will be uploaded on the website of Institute www.icsi.edu immediately after the declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of the Result-cum-Marks Statement will be issued.”

The notice further stated, “The Result-cum-Marks Statement for Professional Programme (Old and New Syllabus) Examination will be despatched to the candidates at their registered address immediately after the declaration of the result. In case the physical copy of Resultcum-Marks Statement is not received by any candidate within 30 days of declaration of result, such candidates may contact the Institute at exam@icsi.edu along with his/her particulars.”

About ICSI:

The ICSI (Institute of Company Secretaries of India) was formed under the Company Secretaries Act, 1980 (Act Number 56 of 1980) enacted by the Parliament. It is the single recognised body in the country to regulate and develop the profession of company secretaries in India.

The ICSI (Institute of Company Secretaries of India) awards the certificate of the designation of Company Secretary (CS) to a candidate who qualifies for the membership of the institute. It was in the early 1960s that the Company Law Board had started a course in company secretaryship leading to the award of government diploma in company secretaryship.