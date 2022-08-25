ICSI CS result 2022 out for professional course at icsi.edu: Nikita RameshBhai Chandwani Secures AIR 1, executive results to be out at 2PM

ICSI CS Professional, Executive Result 2022 News Updates: Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has finally announced the results of Company Secretary Professional on its website. Candidates who appeared in the ICSI CS Professional Exams 2022 can download their results from the official website of ICSI – icsi.edu.

ICSI CS Professional Result Out,CS Executive Result to be Released today at 2pm on icsi.edu

As per schedule, CS Professional Result 2022 has been announced on the official website of ICSI at exactly11 am while the CS Executive results are yet to be announced. The results for executive course will be announced by 2 PM as per the official updates. All the candidates have been announced to keep a close eye on the official website. Once the ICSI CS Executive Results are released, candidates will be able to check their results using their id, application number, date of birth and other details.

How and where to download ICSI CS June Professional Result 2022?

Candidates are first required to visit the official website of ICSI – icsi.edu. Candidates are required to click on the link that reads ‘Click here to view Result and Download E-Mark Sheet’. That will redirect you to the login page of the results. Now, candidates are required to enter their details such as roll number, registration number and click on the submit button. After viewing the results, candidates can download ICSI CS June Professional Result 2022 and save it for future reference.

ICSI CS June Professional Result 2022 – Nikita RameshBhai Chandwani Tops the exam

According to the ICSI CS June Professional Result 2022, Nikita Rameshbhai Chandwani has secured All India Rank 1 (AIR 1) in the exam, while Girishkar Marur and Harsh Dev Chaudhary have secured top 2 and top 3 rank respectively.

ICSI CS June Professional Result 2022: Re-Registration Policy

Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has provided re-registration policy for the candidates whose registrations have expired after passing the Intermediate Course/Executive Programme Stage under the various syllabi of the CS Course.