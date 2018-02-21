ICSI CS Foundation programme December 2017 exam result: Girls outshine boys, full list of toppers here

ICSI CS Foundation programme December 2017 exam result: Institute of Company Secretaries of India(ICSI), the recognised professional body in the country that develops and regulates the profession of Company Secretaries in India, on Wednesday announced the results for the ICSI CS Foundation programme December 2017 exam. The results were displayed on the official website – icsi.edu. The board has announced the names of top rank holders who have passed the examination and have come out with flying colours by scoring the highest. The result of months of hard work and constant determination by students are visible now and the name of these candidates are displayed on the website. This year, rank 1 has been grabbed by Garima Vaish and Qasim Saif. They were followed by Urvashi Gupta, Khushi Khurana and Muskan Jain who have jointly grabbed the second position. Mansi Karandikar has been ranked third.
Take a look at the names of the top 10 rank-holders who have not only cleared the exam but have also secured decent positions among thousands of candidates who had appeared for the exam that was held last year in December.
Rank 1:
GARIMA VAISH
QASIM SAIF
Rank 2:
URVASHI GUPTA
KHUSHI KHURANA
MUSKAN JAIN
Rank 3:
MANSI KARANDIKAR
Rank 4:
UTKARSHA TANAJI SHILIMKAR
Rank 5:
JAGRUTHI REDDY AMARAVADI
KAUSHIKI SIKARWAR
Rank 6:
NIKHIL PATIDAR
PALAK MOTWANI
Rank 7:
AARUSHI SHARMA
SHREYA IYER
SNEHA YADAV
SHIVANI SHARMA
Rank 8:
DEEPANSHI JAIN
VIKAS KUMAR KUSHWAHA
DEVANSHU BANSAL
VEENA C MOULI
SIMRAN RANKA
AKASH PRAKASH OSWAL
Rank 9:
HARSHITA JHAWAR
RAVI
SAKSHAM PASRIJA
BILAL WAJID
DARSHAN DOSHI
ANUSHKA AMOL KAMAT
Rank 10:
RAGHAV
PANKHURI AGGARWAL
MUFADDAL CYCLEWALA
KHUSHAL PRAMOD TODI
RASHI SHRIPAL SHAH
RITU NANDKUMAR MANDORE
ICSI has declared the Foundation programme exam result for the December 2017 session on its official website icsi.edu. All candidates who had appeared for the exam that was conducted last year in the month of December can now check their results on the website by following the steps mentioned below:
Step 1: Go to the official website – icsi.edu
Step 2: Click on the link: ‘Click here to view Result and Download E-Mark Sheet’
Step 3: Enter the Roll Number in the provided field
Step 4: Click on submit
Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference
Along with the result, the candidate will be able to download the E-Mark Sheet from the website. ICSI will not issue any physical copy of the result-cum-marks statement.