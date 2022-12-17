ICSI admit card 2022 released: Dec session to begin from 21 for CS executive, professional exam

ICSI admit card 2022 out: Institute of Company Secretaries of India, ICSI is all set to conduct the exam for CS December Session. The candidates who are going to appear for the said exam can download their hall ticket using their credentials on the login available at icsi.edu.

According to the official schedule, the ICSI will conduct the executive and professional exams from December 21 to 30. The link to the admit cards is available on the official website. Candidates can download icsi admit card dec 2022 followed by the easy steps given below.

How and where to download ICSI CS december admit card 2022?

Visit the official website of ICSI – icsi.edu.

Click on the notification link that reads ‘icsi admit card dec 2022’

It will redirect you to the login page

Enter your credentials and click on the submit button

Download icsi admit card dec 2022 and save it for future reference

Direct link to download icsi admit card dec 2022

Candidates have been advised to carry their admit cards along with the identity proofs on the day of the exam. No candidate will be allowed to enter the examination hall without the admit card. Also, the candidates should match or cross check their particulars given on the admit card while downloading. If any candidate found any discrepancy in the admit card, they may contact the exam authority immediately. The candidates have been advised to report to the exam centre one hour before the commencement of the exam.