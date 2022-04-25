ICSE Semester 2 Exam 2022: Date, Schedule, Covid Guidelines, Admit Card – Know all Term 2 details

ICSE Semester 2 Exam 2022 Latest News: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has begun conducting the ICSE exams for class 10 students from today. April 25 i.e. today was the first paper of the schedule. Semester 2 schedule kickstarted with the exam for English language on Monday. The schedule for Semester 2 exams for ICSE students is a month-long process and the final exam for the Term 2 will be held on May 23, the official programme says. With Covid situation easing in the country, the ICSE Term 2 exams will be conducted in the offline mode. All students are required to bring their ICSE admit cards at the designated examination centres. The exams will be held for the duration of 90 minutes. The CISCE schedule says that the exam will begin at 11 am on the pre-announced date. On Monday, class 10 students appeared for the English (language) paper.

Even though the exams are being conducted in offline mode, the students are required to diligently follow the Covid guidelines announced by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations. From wearing face masks to carrying hand sanitizers, candidates must follow all Covid protocols including strict social distancing. This is also important since the country is experiencing a steady spike in fresh Covid-19 cases.

There are certain key rules that all ICSE candidates must adhere to. They are as follows:

Make sure that you have the admit card with you. Reach the examination hall half an hour before the paper commences.

A Temperature check is a must to enter the examination.

No electronic gadget is allowed inside the examination centre.

Read and re-read all instructions in the question paper. Avoid confusion. Answer with a clear head.

To guide students regarding the question pattern etc, ICSE has uploaded the question papers from previous years. Log in to cisce.org and check the question bank for better revision.