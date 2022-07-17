ICSE Class 10 Results 2022 today; Check evaluation criteria, rechecking schedule, and other details here

ICSE Results 2022: The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 results 2022 will be declared on July 17, i.e. today at 5 pm, by the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE). Students can check their scores on the websites of the board, CISCE. The CISCE is also expected to announce the results of the Class 12 board examinations on July 18. For the past couple of months, thousands of students have been waiting for the results of the examinations. Semester 2 exams were conducted in April- May 2022.

The students must keep their admit card, or roll number handy to check the class 10th results. Students can access their results by entering two credentials: Unique ID Index number. ICSE Result 2022 can be checked on multiple websites, including the official website of the board, cisce.org, digilocker.gov.in, as well as on third-party websites and in the Umang App.

Equal weightage has been given to the first and second semester examinations in the ICSE results. The final marks for each paper and subject have been calculated using the marks from both the semesters and internal assessment marks.

The minimum passing marks for each paper and in an overall category is 33 per cent.

Those who did not appear for the examinations in both the first and second semester will not be declared their results, the board said.

The CISCE board conducted the classes’ 10th and 12th board examinations in two semesters. The first semester of the ICSE exam was conducted from November 15 to December 6, 2021. Semester 2 exams were conducted in April- May 2022. The results of the ICSE 10th exam were released on February 7, 2022. The results of the ISC 12th exam are yet to be declared.

The students are advised to check the website regularly for updates regarding the status of their ICSE results. In 2020, the Council conducted examinations on a different pattern after the Covid-19 pandemic. Around 2.07 lakh students appeared for the ICSE exam.

ICSE Class 10th result 2022: check results via SMS

Type ICSE Send the same to this number: 09248082883.

The online ICSE 10th result 2022 semester 2 will be sent to the same phone number.

ICSE Class 10th result 2022: Check via DigiLocker

The CISCE will also provide digital copies of the documents, which include the statement of marks and the pass certificates, to the candidates through its website, Digi locker. These documents will be available after 24 hours after the results are released.