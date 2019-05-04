ICSE result 2019: CISCE to announce Class 10 board exam results on May 7 at cisce.org | When, where and how to check

New Delhi | Updated: May 4, 2019 7:40:53 PM

ICSE result 2019: The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) board is all set to declare the Indian Certificate for Secondary Education (ICSE) results on May 7.

ICSE result 2019: The Indian Certificate for Secondary Education (ICSE) results are all set to be released by the Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) on May 7 at cisce.org. Students who appeared for the class 10th board examination was was conducted between February 22 and march 25 can visit the official website of CISCE as soon as the results have been announced to check the same. It is important to not that the board will be declaring teh ICSE exam results along with the ISC examination scores on May 7 at 3 PM. This news was confirmed by the board after the official website displayed a message saying that “the Results for the ICSE & ISC 2019 Examinations will be declared on Tuesday,7th May 2019 at 3:00 PM.” Check the details below to know more.

ICSE result 2019: How to check class 10th results

Follow the below mentioned steps to check your class 10th mark sheet-

Step 1: Visit the official website of CISCE at cisce.org
Step 2: On the website click on the link that says ‘ICSE board result 2019’
Step 3: Enter the required data
Step 4: Press submit
Step 5: Check your results and save a copy of the same for future

ICSE result 2019: Where to check class 10th result

Students who appeared for the class 12th examination can visit the official websites to check their results.

1. cisce.org
2. examresults.net
3. indiaresults.com

ICSE result 2019: When to check class 10th results

Students can visit the official website of Council for Indian School Certificate Examination on May 7 at 3 PM to check their results. They can also download their Class 12th mark sheets.

ICSE board result: Old statistics

In 2018, CISCE conducted class 10th examination February 26 – April 28, 2018. The exam was conducted across 2000+ centres. The result for the same was declared on May 14, 2018. Out of the 1,83,387
students who appeared for the exam, 1,00,369 male candidates cleared the exams, whereas 83,018 female candidates also passed the exam. The overall pass percentage last year stood at 98.51%.

Demonetisation myth destroyed: Fall in tax base may hurt government fiscal plans
GST collection highest ever: Tops Rs 1.1 lakh crore in April for the first time since launch
Unemployment debate: PM's economic advisor explains why CMIE data is not reliable
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
