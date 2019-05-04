ICSE result 2019: CISCE to announce Class 10 board exam results on May 7 at cisce.org | When, where and how to check

ICSE result 2019: The Indian Certificate for Secondary Education (ICSE) results are all set to be released by the Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) on May 7 at cisce.org. Students who appeared for the class 10th board examination was was conducted between February 22 and march 25 can visit the official website of CISCE as soon as the results have been announced to check the same. It is important to not that the board will be declaring teh ICSE exam results along with the ISC examination scores on May 7 at 3 PM. This news was confirmed by the board after the official website displayed a message saying that \u201cthe Results for the ICSE & ISC 2019 Examinations will be declared on Tuesday,7th May 2019 at 3:00 PM.\u201d Check the details below to know more. ICSE result 2019: How to check class 10th results Follow the below mentioned steps to check your class 10th mark sheet- Step 1: Visit the official website of CISCE at cisce.org Step 2: On the website click on the link that says \u2018ICSE board result 2019\u2019 Step 3: Enter the required data Step 4: Press submit Step 5: Check your results and save a copy of the same for future Also read| ISC board result 2019: Class 12th results to be declared on May 7 at cisce.org\u00a0 ICSE result 2019: Where to check class 10th result Students who appeared for the class 12th examination can visit the official websites to check their results. 1. cisce.org 2. examresults.net 3. indiaresults.com ICSE result 2019: When to check class 10th results Students can visit the official website of Council for Indian School Certificate Examination on May 7 at 3 PM to check their results. They can also download their Class 12th mark sheets. ICSE board result: Old statistics In 2018, CISCE conducted class 10th examination February 26 \u2013 April 28, 2018. The exam was conducted across 2000+ centres. The result for the same was declared on May 14, 2018. Out of the 1,83,387 students who appeared for the exam, 1,00,369 male candidates cleared the exams, whereas 83,018 female candidates also passed the exam. The overall pass percentage last year stood at 98.51%.