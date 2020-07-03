ICSE, ISC syllabus cut for all major subject! Relief for students by CISCE Board- Details here

Published: July 3, 2020 7:21 PM

The CISCE has reduced syllabi for all major subjects at ICSE and ISC levels, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) said on Friday.

In order to make up for the loss in instruction hours during the current session 2020-21 due to Coronavirus pandemic, the CISCE has reduced syllabi for all major subjects at ICSE and ISC levels, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) said on Friday.

