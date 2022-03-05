ICSE, ISC Semester-II timetable 2022 revised: Some exams get rescheduled

According to the revised timetable, Maths and Geography exams which were scheduled earlier for May 3 and 5 will now take place on May 2 and 4, while the exam for Physics will now be held on May 9 and Biology will be on May 17.

ICSE, ISC Semester-II time table 2022 revised: The board had recently released the CISCE Semester 2 Time Table 2022 for Class 10 and 12 students but the board released a revised date sheet on March 4, 2022. The revised datasheet is released on the official website-cisce.org.

The key changes mentioned in the revised ICSE Date Sheet 2022 and ISC Time Table 2022 for class 10 and 12 students are the start dates of the exam. According to the revised CISCE 10th and 12th Date Sheet 2022, both exams will now begin from April 25 2022. Exams for class 10 will begin at 11 am every day, while exams for class 12 will begin at 2 pm. The duration of the exam would be 1 hour and 30 minutes and before the exam starts, students will be given additional 10 minutes for reading the question paper.

According to the revised timetable, Maths and Geography exams which were scheduled earlier for May 3 and 5 will now take place on May 2 and 4, while the exam for Physics will now be held on May 9 and Biology will be on May 17. The class 12 timetable however remains unchanged.

Following are the detailed subject-wise timetable for ICSE Class 10 Sem 2 Exam 2022-