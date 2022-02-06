ICSE, ISC semester 1 result 2022: Time, date of results announced, check timings, details

The Class X (ICSE) and Class XII (ISC) Semester 1 examination 2021-22 results will be available on the Careers portal of the Council website and via SMS.

ICSE, ISC result 2022: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will be releasing the results of ICSE, ISC semester 1 examination 2021-22. The results will be out on February 7, Monday at 10 am, Indian Express reported.



Schools will be able to access results by logging into the CAREERS portal of the Council via the Principal’s login ID and password, while users will be able to access the results by visiting the Council’s official website.



Provisions have been made by the council to apply for rechecks through the Council’s website and candidates wishing to apply for rechecks can do so by paying Rs 1,000/- per subject for ISC.



The ICSE, ISC semester 1 exam 2021-22 results soft copies will be made available to schools in the form of a Tabulation Sheet with the result of all the candidates that have been registered and confirmed for the exam.



In addition, online Transcripts for the registered candidates will also be made available. The online Transcript of each candidate will feature theory marks of the Semester 1 Exam as well. Other than this, it will also mention if the candidate is eligible or not eligible for the Semester 2 Exam of the academic year.



The ISC exams were conducted from November 22 to December 20, while the ICSE semester 1 exam was conducted from November 29 to December 16.



CISCE has conducted the board exams this year in semester mode, wherein the candidates were given question paper – cum – answer booklets to attempt their paper and were required to write on these booklets only, followed by submitting the same to the invigilators once the exam was over.