ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Result Declared, Check direct links for digital marksheet here

ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Result 2022 LIVE News: ICSE, ISC Results out: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE has declared the Semester 1 results of Class 10 and 12 n February 7, 2022, Monday morning. Candidates who appeared for the November-December 2021 exams can check the Class 10, 12 results on the […]

ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Result 2022 LIVE News: ICSE, ISC Results out: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE has declared the Semester 1 results of Class 10 and 12 n February 7, 2022, Monday morning. Candidates who appeared for the November-December 2021 exams can check the Class 10, 12 results on the official site of CISCE on cisce.org on the Careers portal of the Council. Candidates can also check individual subject scores through SMS end it to 09248082883. No hard copies of the Semester 1 examination results will be provided to the students. However, the results will be made available to the schools in the form of online transcripts and result tabulation. The computer generated marksheet will indicate the marks obtained by the candidates in each subject/paper taken by them for the Semester 1 Examination.

