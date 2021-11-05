ICSE, ISC semester-1 exams 2021-22: Guidelines released by CISCE for exams to be held this month — check details

The semester 1 examination will be in the MCQ format and the candidates will be provided with a question paper – cum – answer booklets to attempt their exam

ICSE, ISC semester-1 exams 2021-22: The guidelines for the first term exam for ICSE, ISC board 2021-22 by the Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE). The ISC semester 1 exam is scheduled to begin from November 22 while ICSE term-1 exams will begin from November 29. Students who want to check more details can visit the official portal– cisce.org.

Each candidate registered for the ICSE Year 2022 examination must appear for both the semester 1 examination which is to be held in November/ December 2021 and the semester 2 examination to be held in March/April 2022. The guidelines have also stated it is mandatory for registered candidates to appear for both of these examinations to qualify for grant of certification for the ICSE year 2022 examination.

For both the semesters–1 and 2, candidates will have to offer the same subjects. The admission cards must be collected by the candidates ahead of examinations from the heads/manager of their respective schools.

ICSE, ISC semester-1 exams 2021-22: Guidelines

Candidates are expected to show up inside the examination hall/room five minutes before the exam commences.

Candidates are expected to clearly pen their unique ID (unique identification number) and index number on the top of the question paper – cum – answer booklet in the space assigned for it. Entries on the question paper-cum-answer booklet must be done via black/blue ink pen only.

The semester 1 examination will be in the MCQ format and the candidates will be provided with a question paper – cum – answer booklets to attempt their exam. The candidates will be required to write on these booklets only and submit the same to the invigilators at the end of the examination, read the guidelines.

