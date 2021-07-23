ICSE, ISC Result 2021 Date: CISCE to declare results on July 24, check details

ICSE, ISC Result 2021 Date, How to Check ICSE (10th), ISC (12th) Result 2021 Online on cisce.org: CISCE said that both Class 10 and 12 results will be declared at 3 pm on Saturday.
ICSE, ISC Class 10th and 12th Result 2021 Date and Time: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has said that the result of ICSE and ISC exams will be declared on Saturday i.e. July 24. The board said that both Class 10 and 12 results will be declared at 3 pm. Students can check results on the official website of the board i.e. cisce.org.
Earlier, the board had decided to cancel the class 10 and class 12 board exams because of the coronavirus pandemic situation in the country. Exams of several other national and state boards were also postponed. Following the decision to cancel the exams, the board decided to prepare ICSE or class 10 and ISC or class 12 results on the basis of internal assessment.
- Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated the need for digital education and online learning: Vikas Gupta, MD, Wiley
- AP Inter Result 2021 Latest Update: Here is everything about time, evaluation and how to check results
- West Bengal Uchcha Madhyamik (12th) Result 2021 Highlights: 97.70 per cent students passed class 12 exam, here’s how to check scores
As per the evaluation policy finalized by the board, marks obtained by students in class 9 and class 10 internal exams would be considered to prepare ICSE result 2021. Similarly, while preparing the results for ISC 2021, marks obtained by students in class along with Class 12 internal exams would be taken into consideration.
Around 3 lakh students registered for the exam this year.
Once announced, students can follow below-mentioned steps to check their results
Step 1: Visit the official website of the board i.e cisce.org
Step 2: Click on the icon “Results 2021”
Step 3: Provide all the required information and enter CAPTCHA.
Step 4: Click submit and the result will be displayed on your screen
Step 5: Download the result and take a printout for further reference.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.