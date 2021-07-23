ICSE, ISC Result 2021 Date: CISCE to declare results on July 24, check details

Around 3 lakh students registered for the exam this year.

ICSE, ISC Class 10th and 12th Result 2021 Date and Time: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has said that the result of ICSE and ISC exams will be declared on Saturday i.e. July 24. The board said that both Class 10 and 12 results will be declared at 3 pm. Students can check results on the official website of the board i.e. cisce.org.

Earlier, the board had decided to cancel the class 10 and class 12 board exams because of the coronavirus pandemic situation in the country. Exams of several other national and state boards were also postponed. Following the decision to cancel the exams, the board decided to prepare ICSE or class 10 and ISC or class 12 results on the basis of internal assessment.

As per the evaluation policy finalized by the board, marks obtained by students in class 9 and class 10 internal exams would be considered to prepare ICSE result 2021. Similarly, while preparing the results for ISC 2021, marks obtained by students in class along with Class 12 internal exams would be taken into consideration.

Once announced, students can follow below-mentioned steps to check their results

Step 1: Visit the official website of the board i.e cisce.org

Step 2: Click on the icon “Results 2021”

Step 3: Provide all the required information and enter CAPTCHA.

Step 4: Click submit and the result will be displayed on your screen

Step 5: Download the result and take a printout for further reference.