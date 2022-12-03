ICSE, ISC exam dates announced for Classes 10th, 12th – Check datesheet and Instructions

ICSE, ISC exam dates 2022 for classes 10th and 12th: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced the exam dates for ICSE Class 10th and ISC Class 12th annual exams for academic year 2022-23. The students can check the detailed schedule on the CISCE website — cisce.org.

The official notification by CISCE stated that the class 10 board exams 2023 will start on February 27 and end on March 29. The board exams for class 12 are scheduled to take place between February 13 and March 31. The ISC Class 12 exams 2023 will be conducted at 12 pm for most of the subjects and the ICSE Class 10 exams will begin at 11 am.

The board has issued directions mentioned below for the students to follow while appearing in the exam.

Instructions regarding ICSE Class 10th and ISC Class 12th annual exams

Reach five minutes before the start of the exam

A student who arrives late will be required to give a satisfactory explanation and reason to the Supervising Examiner

Any applicant who arrives more than 30 minutes late will not receive a paper, unless there are extraordinary reasons

Students will not be allowed to leave the exam hall before the conclusion of the exam

Bring it to the attention of the Supervising Examiner right away if you receive an Exam Paper for which you are not registered or if the questions state that a map or other stationery should have also been sent to you

Read carefully any general instructions that may be given at the head of a paper

It is advisable that you respond to only the questions on the question paper

Sign your name in the space designated for it on the top sheet of the Main Answer Booklet

Clearly write your Unique Identification Number, Index Number and Subject on the top-sheet of the Main Answer Booklet in the space provided

At the start of each answer, clearly write the question’s number in the left-hand margin.

For writing your answers, you may use a ballpoint pen in black or blue or a fountain pen; however, pencils may only be used for diagrams

In addition to the time allotted on the schedule for writing the paper, students will have 15 minutes to read the question paper

Read questions carefully. Writing information that hasn’t been asked should be avoided as no marks will be given for it

Download ISC 12th exam 2022-23 – Time table and instructions

Download ICSE 10th exam 2022-23 – Time table and instructions

Further, the board has notified that results for the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education Examination for the year 2023 will be communicated to school heads by conveners in May 2023.