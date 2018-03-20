ICSE, ISC exam 2018 alert! Good news, relief for students! CISCE slashes pass marks, check details

ICSE, ISC exam 2018: This year, a total of 1,84,253 students are registered to appear for the class 10th examination this year, whereas 81,758 for the class 12th. (Photo: Express)

ICSE, ISC exam 2018: In a move that could provide relief to students, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has slashed the passing marks for students, who are appearing for the class 10th, 12th board examination this year. A Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) press release today said, “the CISCE has informed that it has reduced the pass marks for the Class X from 35% to 33% and for class XII from 40% to 35% from the Examination year 2018 onwards.” The information about the same was given in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha question today by Upendra Kushwaha, Minister of State, MHRD.

It further said, “The CISCE has informed that this year (ISC year 2018 Examination) the Indian School Certificate (ISC) practical examinations were evaluated in the School on the days of the respective practical examination, as against the earlier practice of evaluating them at the centralized marking centers.”

This year, a total of 1,84,253 students are registered to appear for the class 10th or Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) examination this year, whereas 81,758 students are registered to appear for the class 12th or Indian School Certificate (ISC) examination.

The notification to reduce the padding marks for the students was earlier informed by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) back in November 2017. At that time, the board has released a notice about the same but it also stated that the change in the process will come into effect from the academic term beginning in 2019. This, however, has been preponed now and the new proposed marking system will have an impact on the students from this year itself.

The CISCE has also said the minimum marks will also drop for class 9 and 11 corresponding with the board exams. The class 9 pass score will be at 33 per cent and that for class 11 is at 35 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education, as a one-time measure, has decided to relax the board exam pass criteria for the students of class 10. According to this, CBSE will will now consider any student obtaining 33 per cent overall as passed. This fresh criterion will only be applicable for this year and those appearing for exams in 2019 will not qualify for this rule. Under the present norms, for a student to pass, he/she is required to secure at least 33 per cent in the internal as well as 33 per cent in the external examination.