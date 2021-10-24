ICSE, ISC board exams 2021-22: Revised time table released for students–check details here

Students will be given 10 minutes extra to read the question paper

ICSE, ISC board exams: The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has released the revised exam time table for the first term exam for ICSE, ISC board exams 2021-22. The ISC semester 1 exams is scheduled to be begin from November 23 and ICSE term-1 exams will begin from November 29. Candidates looking for entire time table or more information regarding can check official website – cisce.org.

The board has also stated term-1 exams will be conducted in offline mode after receiving requests from school heads, parents/guardians and students citing various reasons such as non-availability of devices, electricity and internet connectivity issues.

Earlier, the exams for both the classes were scheduled to begin from November 15 in online mode. “CISCE has decided to postpone class 10 and 12 first semester examination for 2021-22 session due to reasons beyond our control. All stakeholders will be informed of a revised schedule in due course of time,” board chief executive and secretary Gerry Arathoon said in an order.

As per the revised time table released, the ICSE exams will begin on November 29 and end on December 16. The duration for the exam would be one-hour and it will begin at 11 am. Students will be given 10 minutes extra to read the question paper. The question paper and answer booklets will be made available to students at 1:50 pm.