ICSE, ISC board exams 2020: CISCE releases datesheet for Class 10, 12; Check scheme

ICSE ISC 2020 exams: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) education board released the date sheet for ISC and ICSE examination. The ICSE or Class 10 examinations will begin from February 27, 2020 and the ISC Class 12 examinations will commence from February 3, 2020.

The exam time table is still not available on the official website — cisce.org. Candidates will have to wait for the ICSE, ISC Board exam 2020 datesheet to be published on the official CISCE website. Reports say that the board has sent the datesheet to affiliated schools across the country. The examination will be conducted from 11 AM for a few of the subjects while some exams will be held from 9 AM.

ICSE class 12 exam time table

February 3 – Home Science (planning session)

February 4 – Home Science (exam session)

February 5 – Chemistry

February 6 – Physics

February 7 – Computer Science

February 8 – Arts 1

February 10 – Biology (paper 2)

February 11 – Accounts

February 12 – Biotechnology (paper 2)

February 13 – Indian Music (Hindustani and Carnatic), Western Music, (paper 2) Fashion design

February 14 – English paper 1

February 17 – Economics

February 18 – Arts 3

February 20 – English Literature

February 24 – Physics paper 1

February 25 – Political Science

February 26 – Indian Music, western music (paper 1)

February 27 – Environmental Science

February 28 – Indian languages, modern foreign languages, classical languages

March 2 – Chemistry (theory)

March 3: Fashion designing

March 4 – History

March 5 – Biotechnology

March 6 – Commerce

March 7 – Art 2

March 11 – Mathematics

March 12 – Mass media and communication

March 13 – Physical education paper 1 theory

March 16 – Computer science (paper 1) theory

March 17 – Electricity and electronics, geometrical and mechanical drawing, geometrical and building drawing

March 18 – Art 4 – original imaginative composition in colour

March 19 – Sociology

March 20 – Biology

March 23 – Geography

March 24 – Business Studies paper 1 theory

March 26 – Home Science paper 1 theory

March 27 – Elective English

March 30 – Psychology

March 31 – Art – 5 craft

ISC class 10 exam time table

February 27 – English language

February 28 – Environmental science (group II elective)

February 29 – Art paper 1 (still life)

March 3 – Mathematics

March 4 – Commercial studies (group II elective)

March 6 – Literature in English

March 7 – Art paper 2, French, Sanskrit

March 11 – History and Civics

March 13 – Physics

March 14 – Arts paper 3

March 16 – Chemistry

March 18 – Second languages or modern foreign language

March 20 – Geography HCG paper 2

March 21 – Art paper 4

March 23 – Group III elective

March 26 – Hindi

March 27 – Economics (group II elective)

March 30 – Biology

In order to pass the ICSE exam, students need to score 33 marks while to clear the ISC exam, students need to have at least 40 per cent marks in each subject as well as aggregate. From 2019 onwards, the students who are unable to crack the CISCE will get a second chance to pass the examination, CISCE secretary Gerry Arathoon was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

About CISCE

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is a privately-held national level board of school education in India that conducts the ICSE and ISC Exams for Class 10 and Class 12.

CISCE was established in 1958 and over 2,100 schools in India and abroad are affiliated to it. It has been designed to provide an examination in a course of general education, in accordance with the recommendations of the New Education Policy 1986 (India), through the medium of English.