ICSE Board Result 2020 Date announced! ISC Class 12, ICSE Class 10 Results on July 10 – Check time

ICSE, ISC Board 2020 Results: The results of Class 10 ICSE and Class 12 ISC Year 2020 Examinations will be declared tomorrow (July 10) at 3 pm. The results will be made available through the careers portal of the council, the website of the council and through SMS.
The schools can access the results by logging into the careers portal of the Council using the principle’s login ID and Password.
Steps to be followed for accessing results:
- After logging into the CAREERS portal click on the title Examination System
- On the Menu Bar, click on ICSE for accessing the ICSE Year 2020 Examination Results
- From ICSE/ISC menu, click on Reports
- Click on Results Tabulation to View/Print the school’s Results Tabulation
- You may also click on the Comparison Table to view/print the same
Individual candidates can access results by logging into the Council’s website – www.cisce.org or www.results.cisce.org
Steps to be followed for accessing results on Council’s website
- Log into the Council’s website, click on the link – Results 2020
- For accessing the ICSE/ISC Year 2020 Examination results, a candifdate must select ICSE or ISC, as applicable, from the Course option
- For accessing ICSE and ISC Year 2020 Examination Results, the candidate needs to enter his/her Unique ID, Index No and CAPTCHA as shown on the screen.
- The instructions to view the results are provided on the results web page. The users may follow the same to access the results.
Results can also be received through SMS
To get the results for ICSE through SMS, the candidates needs to type his/her Unique ID in the following way in the New Message box — ICSE 123456 (seven digit unique ID).
For ISC, the message would be — ISC 123456 (seven digit unique ID).
Send the message to – 09248082883
