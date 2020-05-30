ICSE, ISC 2020 exam: Board allows candidates to pick centres in their areas

CISCE will allow the candidates to appear for their remaining examination papers of ICSE and ISC 2020 from an exam centre located in a CISCE affiliated school in the State/City/District where they are currently located.

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) today said that it will allow the candidates to appear for their remaining examination papers of ICSE and ISC 2020 from an exam centre located in a CISCE affiliated school in the State/City/District where they are currently located. The requests for a change in the examination centre must be formally routed through the school from where the candidate has been registered for the year 2020 examination, latest by 7th June 2020, the board said.