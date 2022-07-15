ICSE class 10 result 2022 latest update: ICSE, ISC 10th result not releasing today, results date to be out soon

ICSE class 10 result 2022 latest update: Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is going to announce ICSE class 10 result 2022 soon on its website. Anxious candidates waiting for the ICSE class 10 result 2022 will be able to download their results from the official website of ICSE.



According to a report by IE, Chief Executive and Secretary, Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) Gerry Arathoon has confirmed that the results are not ready yet and will make an official announcement as and when the results for ISCE and ISC.



Students will also be able to check their results through SMS Service. To check the results, students have to type their Unique ID in the following format – ISC 1234567 (Seven Digit Unique ID) – and send it on 09248082883.

Moreover, the online transcript for each candidate registered for the given year of exam will also be issued. This will highlight the theory marks scored by the candidate concerned in the semester-2 examination of the subjects offered by the candidate.



This year, ICSE (class 10) 2nd Semester Exams were held from April 25 to May 20, 2022 whereas ISC (class 12) semester 2 tests were conducted from April 26 and June 13, 2022. The results for classes 10 and 12 will be a compilation of semester 1 and 2 scores.



As the exams are being conducted in two semesters this year. The board has clarified that the ICSE and ISC will be conducted once every year from the next year. It has been decided by the CISCE to conduct only a single exam at the end of Academic Year 2023 at both ICSE and ISC levels. According to a notice released on the official website, CISCE has tentatively scheduled the said exams in the months of February/ March 2023.



Students who are eagerly waiting for the CBSE Results will be able to check their results soon. According to a report of IE, the evaluation process is on schedule and the results for the classes 10th and 12th board exams are likely to be announced in the last week of July.