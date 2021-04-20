  • MORE MARKET STATS

ICSE Class 10 Board Exam Cancelled! Class 12 Exams to be conducted later

By:
April 20, 2021 9:30 AM

ICSE has cancelled class 10 board examinations, in the wake of COVID19 situation.

Class 10 exams cancelled. Representative image

ICSE has cancelled class 10 board examinations, in the wake of COVID19 situation. The status of exams for class 12 remains the same as the previous order – Class 12 Exam (offline) will be conducted at a later date.

