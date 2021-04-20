ICSE Class 10 Board Exam Cancelled! Class 12 Exams to be conducted later

Class 10 exams cancelled. Representative mage

ICSE has cancelled class 10 board examinations, in the wake of COVID19 situation. The status of exams for class 12 remains the same as the previous order – Class 12 Exam (offline) will be conducted at a later date.

