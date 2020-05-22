ICSE Class 10, 12 pending board exam timetable released: Check details

Masks and sanitisers would be a must for the students appearing for pending exams.

CISCE Board Exam timetable: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the timetable of the pending Class 10 and 12 board exams. The board will be conducting the exams of pending papers July 1 to July 14. The board, in a press release, said that while Class 10th exams will held between July 2 to 12 , for Class 12 the papers have been scheduled from July 1 to 14.

Apart from the time table, CISCE has also released a set of instructions for the candidates in view of the social distancing norms amid the Coronavirus pandemic. For more details check the official website: https://cisce.org/

Important Instructions:

1. Candidates must reach the examination centre well ahead of time to ensure staggered movement and smooyj entry to avoid overcrowing.

2. Candidates must maintain social distancing in their movement from the main gate of the school to examination hall.

3. Candidates must use face masks/cover and carry their own hand sanitizer. The use of gloves is optional.

4. In addition to the time indicated on the timetable for writing the paper, 15 minutes time is given for reading the question paper.

5. Candidates need to strictly follow all safety instructions at the examination centre.

ICSE Exam Time Table

Class 10th Time Table:

July 2: Geography (Paper 2)

July 4: Art (Paper 4)

July 6: Group 3 (Elective) / Technical Drawing Applications

July 8: Hindi

July 10: Biology (Science Paper 3)

July 12: Economics (Group 2 Elective)

Earlier this week, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had also released dates for the pending Class 10, 12 exams, which had to be postponed due to the nationwide lockdown which was announced on March 25 to check the spread of coronavirus.