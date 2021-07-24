ICSE Board Exams Results 2021: Class 10 & 12th results to be out today; here is how you can check results online

Similarly, the performance of Class 12th students will be determined on the basis of their performance in class 11th and internal assessment exams conducted in Class 12th. (PTI image)

ICSE Board Exams Class 10 and Class 12th Results: Ending the anticipation of lakhs of students of Class 10th and Class 12th, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) is all set to announce the result of students today. CISCE had earlier announced that it will announce the final results of the students on July 24. The education board had also specified that the results would be announced at 3 PM on the Saturday afternoon. Soon after the results have been released by the education board, students of both Class 10th and Class 12th of the ICSE board will be able to check their result on the official website – cisce.org.

It is pertinent to note that following the footsteps of the CBSE and other state education boards of the country, the ICSE had cancelled the board exams of Class 10th and Class 12th students as the second wave of Coronavirus was at its peak in March-April which is the scheduled period for the board exams. Since the cancellation of the board exams, the education board devised a mechanism to mark the students on the basis of their performance in the internal assessment. As per the marking scheme announced by the board, students’ final marks will be determined on the basis of his/her performance in Class 9th and few internal assessment tests in Class 10th. Similarly, the performance of Class 12th students will be determined on the basis of their performance in class 11th and internal assessment exams conducted in Class 12th.

Cumulatively, a total of 3 lakh students of Class 10th and Class 12th were registered with the ICSE board and their fate will be out by 3 PM today. Here is how students can check their results online.

How to check ICSE board results online

1. Go to the official website of the ICSE board— cisce.org

2. A ‘Results 2021’ icon will be reflected on the home page of the ICSE website which students need to click.

3. Students will need to insert their personal information like roll number, date of birth among others to check their credentials.

4. After entering the information, the website will redirect students to their mark sheet.

5. Students must take a screengrab of the same or take its print out for future reference.