ICSE board 2019 timetable: Class 10 Admit Cards now available at cisce.org; check syllabus, date of result here

ICSE board 2019 timetable, Admit cards available at cisce.org!

ICSE board 2019 timetable: The Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10th Admit Cards at cisce.org. Students who are registered to appear for the High School Board examination can contact their school administrations for their admit card. Those who have their login ID can download the same directly from the official website. CISCE along with the Class 10th Admit Card, the class 12th admit cards are also now available on the website. Students can visit the official website to know more about this year’s board examination and also check the Class 10th Board exam timetable.

Candidates need to note that in addition to the time indicated on the Timetable for writing the paper, 15 minutes are given for reading the question paper. The question paper may be distributed to candidates at 10:45 a.m. to enable them to start writing at 11:00 a.m. It is mandatory for candidates to carry their admit card to the exam center, failing which they will not be allowed to appear for the exam.

ICSE board 2019 timetable: Check full Class 10th exam dates here-

Friday, February 22: 11.00 a.m. | English Language – ENGLISH Paper 1

Saturday, February 23: 09.00 a.m. | Art Paper 1 (Still Life)

Monday, February 25: 11.00 a.m. | Literature in English – ENGLISH Paper 2

Tuesday, February 26: 11.00 a.m. | Hindi

Wednesday, February 27: 11.00 a.m. | Environmental Science (Group II Elective)

Friday, March 1: 11.00 a.m. | History & Civics – H.C.G. Paper 1

Saturday, March 2: 09.00 a.m. | Art Paper 2 (Nature Drawing/ Painting)

Tuesday, March 5: 11.00 a.m. | Physics – SCIENCE Paper 1

Friday, March 8: 11.00 a.m. | Mathematics

Saturday, March 9: 09.00 a.m. | Art Paper 3 (Original Composition)

Monday, March 11: 11.00 a.m. | Geography – H.C.G. Paper 2

Wednesday, March 13 11.00 a.m. |

Second Languages- Ao-Naga, Assamese, Bengali, Dzongkha, Garo, Gujarati, Kannada, Khasi, Lepcha, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Mizo, Nepali, Odia, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Tamil, Tangkhul, Telugu, Urdu

Modern Foreign Languages- Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Modern Armenian, Persian, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Thai, Tibetan

Thursday, March 14: 11.00 a.m. | French / Sanskrit (Group II Elective)

Friday, March 15: 11.00 a.m. | Economics (Group II Elective)

Saturday, March 16: 09.00 a.m. | Art Paper 4 (Applied Art)

Monday, March 18: 11.00 a.m. | (Group III-Elective) Carnatic Music, Commercial Applications, Computer Applications, Cookery, Drama, Economic Applications, Environmental Applications, Fashion Designing, French, German, Hindustani Music, Home Science, Indian Dance, Physical Education, Western Music, Yoga. Technical Drawing Applications.

Tuesday, March 19: 11.00 a.m. | Commercial Studies (Group II Elective)

Friday, March 22: 11.00 a.m. | Chemistry – SCIENCE Paper 2

Monday, March 25: 11.00 a.m. | Biology – SCIENCE Paper 3

ICSE board 2019 Syllabus:

GROUP I (Compulsory)

1. English

2. Second Languages

(a) Indian Languages

Or

(b) Modern Foreign Languages

3. History, Civics and Geography

GROUP II

(Any two of the following subjects)

4. Mathematics

5. Science (Physics, Chemistry and Biology)

6. Economics

7. Commercial Studies

8. Modern Foreign Language

9. Classical Language

10. Environmental Science

GROUP III

(Any one of the following subjects)

11. Computer Applications

12. Economic Applications

13. Commercial Applications

14. Art

15. Performing Arts

16. Home Science

17. Cookery

18. Fashion Designing

19. Physical Education

20. Yoga

21. Technical Drawing Applications

22. Environmental Applications

23. Modern Foreign Languages

ICSE board 2019 Result:

Candidates need to note that the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education Examination, Year 2019 results will be issued through the Conveners to the Heads of Schools by the first week of June 2019. The results will NOT be available from the office of the Council in New Delhi.