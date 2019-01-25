ICSE board 2019 timetable: Class 10 Admit Cards now available at cisce.org; check syllabus, date of result here

ICSE board 2019 timetable: The Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10th Admit Cards at cisce.org. Students who are registered to appear for the High School Board examination can contact their school administrations for their admit card. Those who have their login ID can download the same directly from the official website. CISCE along with the Class 10th Admit Card, the class 12th admit cards are also now available on the website. Students can visit the official website to know more about this year’s board examination and also check the Class 10th Board exam timetable.
Candidates need to note that in addition to the time indicated on the Timetable for writing the paper, 15 minutes are given for reading the question paper. The question paper may be distributed to candidates at 10:45 a.m. to enable them to start writing at 11:00 a.m. It is mandatory for candidates to carry their admit card to the exam center, failing which they will not be allowed to appear for the exam.
ICSE board 2019 timetable: Check full Class 10th exam dates here-
Friday, February 22: 11.00 a.m. | English Language – ENGLISH Paper 1
Saturday, February 23: 09.00 a.m. | Art Paper 1 (Still Life)
Monday, February 25: 11.00 a.m. | Literature in English – ENGLISH Paper 2
Tuesday, February 26: 11.00 a.m. | Hindi
Wednesday, February 27: 11.00 a.m. | Environmental Science (Group II Elective)
Friday, March 1: 11.00 a.m. | History & Civics – H.C.G. Paper 1
Saturday, March 2: 09.00 a.m. | Art Paper 2 (Nature Drawing/ Painting)
Tuesday, March 5: 11.00 a.m. | Physics – SCIENCE Paper 1
Friday, March 8: 11.00 a.m. | Mathematics
Saturday, March 9: 09.00 a.m. | Art Paper 3 (Original Composition)
Monday, March 11: 11.00 a.m. | Geography – H.C.G. Paper 2
Wednesday, March 13 11.00 a.m. |
- Second Languages- Ao-Naga, Assamese, Bengali, Dzongkha, Garo, Gujarati, Kannada, Khasi, Lepcha, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Mizo, Nepali, Odia, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Tamil, Tangkhul, Telugu, Urdu
- Modern Foreign Languages- Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Modern Armenian, Persian, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Thai, Tibetan
Thursday, March 14: 11.00 a.m. | French / Sanskrit (Group II Elective)
Friday, March 15: 11.00 a.m. | Economics (Group II Elective)
Saturday, March 16: 09.00 a.m. | Art Paper 4 (Applied Art)
Monday, March 18: 11.00 a.m. | (Group III-Elective) Carnatic Music, Commercial Applications, Computer Applications, Cookery, Drama, Economic Applications, Environmental Applications, Fashion Designing, French, German, Hindustani Music, Home Science, Indian Dance, Physical Education, Western Music, Yoga. Technical Drawing Applications.
Tuesday, March 19: 11.00 a.m. | Commercial Studies (Group II Elective)
Friday, March 22: 11.00 a.m. | Chemistry – SCIENCE Paper 2
Monday, March 25: 11.00 a.m. | Biology – SCIENCE Paper 3
ICSE board 2019 Syllabus:
GROUP I (Compulsory)
1. English
2. Second Languages
(a) Indian Languages
Or
(b) Modern Foreign Languages
3. History, Civics and Geography
GROUP II
(Any two of the following subjects)
4. Mathematics
5. Science (Physics, Chemistry and Biology)
6. Economics
7. Commercial Studies
8. Modern Foreign Language
9. Classical Language
10. Environmental Science
GROUP III
(Any one of the following subjects)
11. Computer Applications
12. Economic Applications
13. Commercial Applications
14. Art
15. Performing Arts
16. Home Science
17. Cookery
18. Fashion Designing
19. Physical Education
20. Yoga
21. Technical Drawing Applications
22. Environmental Applications
23. Modern Foreign Languages
ICSE board 2019 Result:
Candidates need to note that the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education Examination, Year 2019 results will be issued through the Conveners to the Heads of Schools by the first week of June 2019. The results will NOT be available from the office of the Council in New Delhi.
